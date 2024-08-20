Environmental Science and Pollution Research (ESPR) serves the international community in all areas of Environmental Science and related subjects with emphasis on chemical compounds.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/environment/journal/11356
Impact factor
2.651 (2011)

Researchers reveal dust source on Tibetan Plateau

Dust deposited on a glacier's surface can reduce the albedo of the ice and increase absorption efficiency of solar radiation, which has a significant impact on glacier melting and global climate change.

Earth Sciences

Oct 9, 2023

