Pioneering research discovers PFOS chemical pollution in platypuses
Research from Western Sydney University has discovered PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) chemical contamination in the livers of deceased platypuses across eastern New South Wales.
Environment
Aug 20, 2024
Retention ponds and wetlands constructed as part of major road schemes can reduce the quantities of tire particles entering the aquatic environment by an average of 75%, new research has shown.
Environment
Apr 12, 2024
Some wasps and bees are able to recognize sick nestmates by smell and can prevent their entry into the nest to avert infection of the entire colony, assuring its survival and that of the species in the long run.
Plants & Animals
Dec 8, 2023
Dust deposited on a glacier's surface can reduce the albedo of the ice and increase absorption efficiency of solar radiation, which has a significant impact on glacier melting and global climate change.
Earth Sciences
Oct 9, 2023
A research team led by Qi Shi from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources (NIEER) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has investigated the relationship between groundwater nitrate concentration and ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 30, 2023
Biodiversity is the basis of ecosystem services, and the two are closely related. Earlier studies have assessed their relationship at the regional or watershed scale.
Ecology
Aug 23, 2023
Poorer households in the UK are more vulnerable to climate change because temperature shocks are associated with deepening wealth inequality, according to new research published today in the journal Environmental Science ...
Social Sciences
Jun 1, 2023
In the last decade, growing numbers of researchers have studied plastic pollution, one of the world's most pressing environmental hazards. They have made progress but still face challenges, such as the comparability of results, ...
Environment
Mar 1, 2023
The U.K.'s laundry releases microfibers weighing the equivalent of up to 1,500 double-decker buses every year, according to new research.
Environment
Feb 6, 2023
New research highlights the increasing threat of microplastics to global farming and food production.
Environment
Aug 17, 2022
