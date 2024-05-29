Emotion is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, which, as its title states, publishes articles relating to the study of emotion. It is one of several psychology journals published by the American Psychological Association. It was established by founding co-editors-in-chief Richard Davidson and Klaus Scherer in 2001. The current editor-in-chief is Elizabeth A. Phelps (Department of Psychology, New York University). From 2012, the editor-in-chief will be David DeSteno (Northeastern University). Initially published quarterly, the publication frequency has been bimonthly since 2008. For indexing purposes, Emotion is also referred to as Emotion (Washington D.C.). The journal is abstracted and indexed in Abstracts of Mycology, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, CINAHL Plus with Full Text, Current Contents, Dietrich s Index Philosophicus, EMBASE, Index Medicus, I B Z - Internationale Bibliographie der Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlichen Zeitschriftenliteratur, Internationale Bibliographie der Rezensionen Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlicher Literatur, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, PubMed, Reactions Weekly, Scopus, Social Sciences Citation Index, and SwetsWise All Titles. Official website

Publisher American Psychological Association Country United States History 2001-present Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/emo/index.aspx Impact factor 3.726 (2009)

