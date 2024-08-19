EMBO Reports is a peer-reviewed academic journal covering topics related to biology at a molecular level. It publishes primary research papers, reviews and essays and opinion. It also features commentaries on the social impact of advances in the life sciences and the converse influence of society on science. The journal s editorial office is in Heidelberg (Germany). A sister journal to The EMBO Journal, it was founded in 2000 and has been published on behalf of the European Molecular Biology Organization by Nature Publishing Group since 2003.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group History 2000--present Website http://www.nature.com/embor/ Impact factor 7.822 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA