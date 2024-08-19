EMBO Reports is a peer-reviewed academic journal covering topics related to biology at a molecular level. It publishes primary research papers, reviews and essays and opinion. It also features commentaries on the social impact of advances in the life sciences and the converse influence of society on science. The journal s editorial office is in Heidelberg (Germany). A sister journal to The EMBO Journal, it was founded in 2000 and has been published on behalf of the European Molecular Biology Organization by Nature Publishing Group since 2003.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
History
2000--present
Website
http://www.nature.com/embor/
Impact factor
7.822 (2010)

EMBO Reports

How plants choose their mates and repel other suitors

A group of scientists from Nagoya University in Japan has used a specialized microscopic technique to observe the internal reproduction process of the Arabidopsis plant. Their findings, published in EMBO Reports, reveal the ...

Plants & Animals

May 21, 2024

0

113

Study finds what gets plant roots to grow strong

A biological mechanism familiar to people who fast helps plant roots grow strong. The discovery by University of Copenhagen scientists provides an answer to a long-unanswered question and a deeper understanding of the "mouths" ...

Plants & Animals

May 15, 2024

0

382

Decoding the molecular networks of early human development

New international research shines a light on the role of transcription factors during early embryonic development. Transcription factors are proteins that are critical for gene regulation. The study unveiled more than 1,000 ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Feb 6, 2024

0

3

