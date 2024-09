The ground-breaking concept of online publishing is developed by Elsevier through Electrochemistry Communications. Electrochemistry Communications is a letters journal providing fast dissemination of short communications covering the whole field of electrochemistry. Electrochemistry Communications seeks to provide rapid publication of important and urgent communications and short papers across the broad spectrum of electrochemical research.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/electrochemistry-communications Impact factor 4.425 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA