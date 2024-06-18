Ecology and Society is an electronic, peer-reviewed, multi-disciplinary journal devoted to the rapid dissemination of current research. Manuscript submission, peer review, and publication are all handled on the Internet. Software developed for the journal automates all clerical steps during peer review, facilitates a double-blind peer review process, and allows authors and editors to follow the progress of peer review on the Internet. Content of the journal ranges from the applied to the theoretical. In general, papers should cover topics relating to the ecological, political, and social foundations for sustainable social-ecological systems. Specifically, the journal publishes articles that present research findings on the following issues: (a) the management, stewardship and sustainable use of ecological systems, resources and biological diversity at all levels, (b) the role natural systems play in social and political systems and conversely, the effect of social, economic and political institutions on ecological systems and services, and (c) the means by which we can develop and sustain desired ecological, social and political states.

Publisher
Resilience Alliance
Website
http://www.ecologyandsociety.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Ecology and Society

How tight-knit communities might prevent environmental progress

New research indicates that strong community bonds could hinder rather than help environmental initiatives. The study, led by researchers at the University of Sydney's School of Project Management, examined communities where ...

Social Sciences

Jun 18, 2024

0

11

Spotting the human-driven snags in global sustainability quest

Today's anxiety-ridden world is full of sweeping governmental policies meant to ease human suffering and protect the environment. A new study speaks to the value of the holistic look at people's everyday lives to reveal unexpected ...

Environment

Aug 25, 2022

0

4

Sacred natural sites protect biodiversity in Iran

How much do traditional practices contribute to the protection of local biodiversity? Why and how are sacred groves locally valued and protected, and how can this be promoted and harnessed for environmental protection? Working ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 18, 2021

0

1

page 1 from 5