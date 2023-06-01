Ecological Monographs publishes comprehensive, integrative, and multifaceted papers representing major theoretical, empirical and/or methodological advances in the fields of ecology and evolution. Owing to its permissive length, work published in the journal can combine the development of new concepts, ideas, and methodologies.

Publisher Ecological Society of America Website https://esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15577015

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA