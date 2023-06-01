Ecological Monographs publishes comprehensive, integrative, and multifaceted papers representing major theoretical, empirical and/or methodological advances in the fields of ecology and evolution. Owing to its permissive length, work published in the journal can combine the development of new concepts, ideas, and methodologies.

Publisher
Ecological Society of America
Website
https://esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15577015

Ticks prove resilient to extreme temperatures

Tick season is here, along with the increased danger of Lyme disease, and it turns out the tiny arachnids are even tougher than scientists previously thought.

Jun 1, 2023

