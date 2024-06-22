We've found a way to help endangered eels overcome dams and weirs
The European eel Anguilla anguilla, a sleek, snake-like fish with a fascinating life cycle, once teemed in rivers. But their numbers have plummeted by more than 95% since the 1980s.
The journal is meant for ecologists who, because of their research interests or occupation, are involved in designing, monitoring, or constructing ecosystems. It is meant to serve as a bridge between ecologists and engineers, as ecotechnology is not wholly defined by either field.
Jun 22, 2024
University at Buffalo researchers are looking down at a 24-foot-long flume of shallow running water. Inside, about a dozen emerald shiner minnows are furiously attempting to swim against the current.
Jun 17, 2024
A new way of helping a critically endangered species of eel swim upstream during their migration has been tested by Cardiff University researchers.
Jun 10, 2024
Engineers from EPFL and partner organizations have developed a method for classifying lacustrine deltas based on morphological parameters, in order to determine which of the deltas severely altered by human activity are best ...
Mar 6, 2024
Maintaining a water level between 20 and 30 centimeters below the local water table will boost southern peatlands' carbon storage and reduce the amount of climate-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane they release back ...
Sep 22, 2023
Tall, densely growing Phragmites and cattail (Typha) are familiar plants alongside highways and byways in the northern United States, flourishing in salty roadsides and degraded wetland environments created by chemicals applied ...
Sep 21, 2023
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University ...
Dec 1, 2022
Adding just the right amount of sediment to the surface of a Connecticut salt marsh protects coastlines by promoting rapid plant growth, scientists from the University of Connecticut report in a new study published recently ...
Jan 5, 2022
The New York State Center for Clean Water Technology (CCWT) at Stony Brook University has made a series of critical discoveries regarding a new approach to protecting Long Island's drinking water, groundwater, and surface ...
Mar 3, 2021
A research team from the Threatened Species Recovery Hub has made a breakthrough that could help dwindling numbers of Australian freshwater fish species.
Sep 3, 2018
