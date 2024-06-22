The journal is meant for ecologists who, because of their research interests or occupation, are involved in designing, monitoring, or constructing ecosystems. It is meant to serve as a bridge between ecologists and engineers, as ecotechnology is not wholly defined by either field.

Engineers facilitate the restoration of lake deltas

Engineers from EPFL and partner organizations have developed a method for classifying lacustrine deltas based on morphological parameters, in order to determine which of the deltas severely altered by human activity are best ...

Ecology

Mar 6, 2024

New approach to removing toxins from wastewater

The New York State Center for Clean Water Technology (CCWT) at Stony Brook University has made a series of critical discoveries regarding a new approach to protecting Long Island's drinking water, groundwater, and surface ...

Environment

Mar 3, 2021

A breakthrough for Australia's fish

A research team from the Threatened Species Recovery Hub has made a breakthrough that could help dwindling numbers of Australian freshwater fish species.

Ecology

Sep 3, 2018

