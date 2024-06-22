The journal is meant for ecologists who, because of their research interests or occupation, are involved in designing, monitoring, or constructing ecosystems. It is meant to serve as a bridge between ecologists and engineers, as ecotechnology is not wholly defined by either field.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/ecological-engineering/ Impact factor 3.106 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA