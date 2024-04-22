As the incidence of drugs escalates in 21st century living, their detection and analysis have become increasingly important. Sport, the workplace, crime investigation, homeland security, the pharmaceutical industry and the environment are just some of the high profile arenas in which analytical testing has provided an important investigative tool for uncovering the presence of extraneous substances. In addition to the usual publishing fare of primary research articles, case reports and letters, Drug Testing and Analysis offers a unique combination of; ‘How to’ material such as ‘Tutorials’ and ‘Reviews’, Speculative pieces (‘Commentaries’ and ‘Perspectives', providing a broader scientific and social context to the aspects of analytical testing), ‘Annual banned substance reviews’ (delivering a critical evaluation of the methods used in the characterization of established and newly outlawed compounds).

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1942-7611
Impact factor
2.537 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Drug Testing and Analysis

The age of blood stains says more about the crime

The composition of blood stains changes over the course of weeks and months. Forensic medicine hopes to make use of this fact in future to convict suspects—or to prove their innocence.

Analytical Chemistry

May 31, 2023

0

6

Study casts doubt on accuracy of mobile drug testing devices

New research conducted by the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics at the University of Sydney calls into question the reliability of the two devices that are currently being used for mobile drug testing (MDT) ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 13, 2019

0

7