For nearly 50 years, DTB has provided rigorous and independent evaluations of, and practical advice on, individual treatments and the overall management of disease for doctors, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. DTB was started in 1962. From the outset, it has provided healthcare professionals with independent, clear, reliable information and advice to help ensure patients get the best care. DTB conclusions represent a synthesis of the best available medical evidence with opinions from a wide range of commentators. Published monthly by the BMJ Group, DTB is wholly independent of industry, Government and regulatory authorities and does not carry any display advertising or accept any form of commercial sponsorship.DTB provides articles based on a synthesis of evidence with opinions from a wide range of specialist and generalist commentators, typically over 40 individuals and organisations for each article.

