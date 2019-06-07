Hidden cost of alcohol to workplaces estimated at $1.65 billion
Employees turning up to work hungover, or not turning up at all, cost New Zealand $1.65 billion per year, a University of Otago study has found.
Drug and Alcohol Review is the Asia-Pacific's leading multidisciplinary journal addressing issues related to alcohol and drug-related problems. As the official journal of the Australasian Professional Society on Alcohol and other Drugs (APSAD), Drug and Alcohol Review is an international meeting ground for the views, expertise and experience of all those involved in studying alcohol, tobacco and drug problems.
