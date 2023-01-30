Disease Models & Mechanisms (DMM) is a biomedical research journal committed to presenting highly significant research providing insight into disease mechanisms, diagnostics and treatment. The journal aspires to promote the development of new ideas, projects and collaborations among basic researchers, translational researchers, and clinicians. DMM also provides expert reviews and commentaries on key findings in the field, as well as clinical perspectives and challenges. As with other journals published by the Company of Biologists - Development, Journal of Cell Science and The Journal of Experimental Biology - DMM aims to provide strong support for our authors and great quality and breadth of published content to our readers.

Publisher
The Company of Biologists
Website
http://dmm.biologists.org/
Impact factor
4.584 (2010)

