igestive Diseases and Sciences publishes high-quality, peer-reviewed, original papers on basic research and clinical practice in gastroenterology, hepatology, and related fields. This well-illustrated journal features comprehensive coverage of the basic pathophysiology involved in new technological advances in the treatment of digestive diseases; insights from prominent academicians and practitioners concerning new scientific developments and practical medical issues; and discussions focusing on the latest changes in both local and worldwide social, economic, and governmental policies that affect the delivery of care of patients with digestive diseases.
- Publisher
- Springer
- Website
- http://www.springer.com/medicine/internal/journal/10620
- Impact factor
- 2.06 (2010)