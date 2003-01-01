igestive Diseases and Sciences publishes high-quality, peer-reviewed, original papers on basic research and clinical practice in gastroenterology, hepatology, and related fields. This well-illustrated journal features comprehensive coverage of the basic pathophysiology involved in new technological advances in the treatment of digestive diseases; insights from prominent academicians and practitioners concerning new scientific developments and practical medical issues; and discussions focusing on the latest changes in both local and worldwide social, economic, and governmental policies that affect the delivery of care of patients with digestive diseases.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/internal/journal/10620 Impact factor 2.06 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA