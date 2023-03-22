DRM is a leading international journal that publishes new fundamental and applied research on all forms of diamond, the integration of diamond with other advanced materials and development of technologies exploiting diamond. The synthesis, characterization and processing of single crystal diamond, polycrystalline films, nanodiamond powders and heterostructures with other advanced materials are encouraged topics for technical and review articles. In addition to diamond, the journal publishes manuscripts on the synthesis, characterization and application of other related materials including diamond-like carbons, carbon nanotubes, graphene, and boron and carbon nitrides. Articles are sought on the chemical functionalization of diamond and related materials as well as their use in electrochemistry, energy storage and conversion, chemical and biological sensing, imaging, thermal management, photonic and quantum applications, electron emission and electronic devices.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/09259635 Impact factor 1.913 (2011)

