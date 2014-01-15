Diabetes is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published since 1952 by the American Diabetes Association. It covers research about the physiology and pathophysiology of diabetes mellitus including any aspect of laboratory, animal or human research. Emphasis is on investigative reports focusing on areas such as the pathogenesis of diabetes and its complications, normal and pathologic pancreatic islet function and intermediary metabolism, pharmacological mechanisms of drug and hormone action, and biochemical and molecular aspects of normal and abnormal biological processes. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 8.889, ranking it 5th out of 116 journals in the category "Endocrinology & Metabolism".

