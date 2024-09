Developmental Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering developmental psychology and developmental cognitive neuroscience that was established in 1998. The current editors are Denis Mareschal, Paul C. Quin, and Mark H. Johnson. Topics covered include: The journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.53.

