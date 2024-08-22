Do future actions matter more than past deeds? It depends on time and culture
It's not just about right and wrong: Time and culture also influence our moral compass, Cornell-led psychology research finds.
Developmental Psychology is a peer-reviewed academic journal published by the American Psychological Association since 1969, covering developmental psychology. The first editor-in-chief was Boyd R. McCandless (Emory University).
It's not just about right and wrong: Time and culture also influence our moral compass, Cornell-led psychology research finds.
Social Sciences
Aug 22, 2024
0
24
Infants and toddlers may be psychologically wired to thrive with high levels of "sensitive care" and personal attention, according to a study conducted with contemporary hunter-gatherer societies.
Archaeology
Nov 13, 2023
6
1826
Children from disadvantaged backgrounds often have negative views of themselves and their academic abilities, even when their achievements and abilities are equal to those of their peers.
Social Sciences
Sep 1, 2023
0
16
Children who receive high-quality child care as babies, toddlers and preschoolers do better in science, technology, engineering and math through high school, and that link is stronger among children from low-income backgrounds, ...
Social Sciences
Jun 15, 2023
0
8
Children as young as five can display more positive associations with white children over Black children on measures of unconscious bias, and new research from York University finds this can be true even when taking into ...
Social Sciences
Feb 2, 2023
0
13
Adolescents are tasked with navigating competing priorities, including whether to marry, have children, pursue a job/career, go to college, and contribute to society. A paper recently published in Developmental Psychology ...
Social Sciences
May 27, 2022
0
23
Participation in organized and group activities may play a key role in preventing firearm aggression among youth who have been exposed to violence or violent behaviors, according to a new study in Developmental Psychology ...
Social Sciences
May 3, 2022
0
11
Teens who are stopped by the police are more likely to report greater disengagement from school the next day, and racial and ethnic minority youth reported more invasive police encounters than white youth, according to research ...
Social Sciences
Apr 4, 2022
0
12
A sustained focus on spatial reasoning training could turn the UK into a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) powerhouse by improving young people's mathematics skills, according to new research from the ...
Mathematics
Feb 10, 2022
1
8
School closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that many children spent much of their time at home in the spring of 2020. For most children, this meant more time spent with sisters and brothers, creating the potential ...
Social Sciences
Nov 30, 2021
0
10