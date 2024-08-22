Developmental Psychology is a peer-reviewed academic journal published by the American Psychological Association since 1969, covering developmental psychology. The first editor-in-chief was Boyd R. McCandless (Emory University).

Publisher
American Psychological Association
Country
United States
History
1969-present
Website
http://www.apa.org/journals/dev/
Impact factor
3.555 (2009)

Researchers study adolescents' life aspirations in Cambodia

Adolescents are tasked with navigating competing priorities, including whether to marry, have children, pursue a job/career, go to college, and contribute to society. A paper recently published in Developmental Psychology ...

Social Sciences

May 27, 2022

Teens more likely to disengage from school after police stops

Teens who are stopped by the police are more likely to report greater disengagement from school the next day, and racial and ethnic minority youth reported more invasive police encounters than white youth, according to research ...

Social Sciences

Apr 4, 2022

