Developmental Biology publishes original research on mechanisms of development, differentiation, and growth in animals and plants at the molecular, cellular, and genetic levels. Areas of particular emphasis include transcriptional control mechanisms, embryonic patterning, cell-cell interactions, growth factors and signal transduction, and regulatory hierarchies.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/developmental-biology/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA