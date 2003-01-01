Depression and Anxiety, the official journal of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), welcomes original research and synthetic review articles covering neurobiology (genetics and neuroimaging), epidemiology, experimental psychopathology, and treatment (psychotherapeutic and pharmacologic) aspects of mood and anxiety disorders and related phenomena in humans. The journal publishes only two types of articles: original Research Papers and Reviews. A priority is placed on treatment and review papers, and on papers with information and findings that will enhance the clinical evaluation and care of individuals struggling with the effects of these disorders.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1520-6394 Impact factor 4.184 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA