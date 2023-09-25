Science Partner Journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems is an online-only Open Access journal published in affiliation with Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) and distributed by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Like all partners participating in the Science Partner Journal program, Cyborg and Bionic Systems is editorially independent from the Science family of journals and BIT is responsible for all content published in the journal.

Publisher American Association for the Advancement of Science Website https://spj.science.org/journal/cbsystems

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA