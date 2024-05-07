Current Directions in Psychological Science (CDPS) is a peer-reviewed bi-monthly journal featuring reviews by leading experts covering all of scientific psychology and its applications. Current Directions features topics such as language, memory and cognition, development, the neural basis of behavior and emotions, various aspects of psychopathology, and theory of mind. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

Publisher Association for Psychological Science Website http://cdp.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 3.49 (2010)

