Control Engineering Practice strives to meet the needs of industrial practitioners and industrially related academics and researchers. It publishes papers which illustrate the direct application of control theory and its supporting tools in all possible areas of automation. As a result, the journal only contains papers which can be considered to have made significant contributions to the application of control techniques. It is normally expected that practical results should be included, but where simulation only studies are available, it is necessary to demonstrate that the simulation model is representative of a genuine industrial application. Strictly theoretical papers will find a more appropriate home in Control Engineering Practice's sister publication, Automatica. Control Engineering Practice papers will tend to be shorter, and relevant to industrial readers.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/control-engineering-practice/ Impact factor 1.669 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA