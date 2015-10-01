Consciousness and Cognition: An International Journal provides a forum for a natural-science approach to the issues of consciousness, voluntary control, and self. The journal features empirical research (in the form of regular articles and short reports) and theoretical articles. Integrative theoretical and critical literature reviews, and tutorial reviews are also published. The journal aims to be both scientifically rigorous and open to novel contributions.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/consciousness-and-cognition/ Impact factor 2.179 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA