Cognition is an international journal that publishes theoretical and experimental papers on the study of the mind. It covers a wide variety of subjects concerning all the different aspects of cognition, ranging from biological and experimental studies to formal analysis. Contributions from the fields of psychology, neuroscience, linguistics, computer science, mathematics, ethology and philosophy are welcome in this journal provided that they have some bearing on the functioning of the mind. In addition, the journal serves as a forum for discussion of social and political aspects of cognitive science.

Sharing visual teaching categories through language

Category learning is a broad term that describes how people learn to classify things around them into various groups. We learn to visually distinguish between cats and dogs, for instance, or to identify specific dog breeds.

Education

Oct 10, 2023

How consciousness in animals could be researched

There are reasons to assume that not only humans but also some non-human species of animal have conscious perception. Which species have consciousness and how the subjective experience of various species could differ is being ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 2, 2023

What 'alien' languages can teach us about real ones

You can learn a lot about an animal by how it communicates. Birds tweet melodies to attract mates and defend their territory. Dogs befriend each other with wagging tails and smelly pheromones. Even plants communicate by diffusing ...

Social Sciences

Jan 19, 2023

Exploring the reality of unread Stasi files

Many people—including public figures such as Nobel Laureate Günter Grass, former West German chancellor Helmut Schmidt, and trade union leader Claus Weselsky—choose not to read their Stasi files. How can this behavior ...

Social Sciences

Sep 27, 2022

How words acquire their meaning

Researchers in EPFL's College of Humanities have used machine learning to reveal how humans bridge the often-significant gaps between signal and meaning in communication.

Social Sciences

Nov 3, 2021

What makes a market transaction morally repugnant?

Many people find it morally impermissible to put kidneys, children, or doctorates on the free market. But what makes a market transaction morally repugnant in the eyes of the public? And which transactions trigger the strongest ...

Social Sciences

Jul 22, 2021

