The Clinical Journal of Oncology Nursing (CJON) is an official publication of the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) and is directed to the practicing nurse specializing in the care of patients with an actual or potential diagnosis of cancer. CJON is a vehicle to advance the mission of ONS, which is to promote excellence in oncology nursing and quality cancer care. The CJON mission is twofold: to provide practical information necessary to care for patients and their families across the cancer continuum and to develop publication skills in oncology nurses.

Publisher Oncology Nursing Society Website http://www.ons.org/Publications/CJON/ Impact factor 0.729 (2011)

