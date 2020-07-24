Clinical Infectious Diseases in a peer-reviewed medical journal published by Oxford University Press covering research on the pathogenesis, clinical investigation, medical microbiology, diagnosis, immune mechanisms, and treatment of diseases caused by infectious agents. It includes articles on antimicrobial resistance, bioterrorism, emerging infections, food safety, hospital epidemiology, and HIV/AIDS. It also features highly focused brief reports, review articles, editorials, commentaries, and supplements. The journal is published on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Publisher Oxford University Press History 1979-present Website http://www.oxfordjournals.org/our_journals/cid/ Impact factor 8.195 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA