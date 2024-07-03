Climatic Change is dedicated to the totality of the problem of climatic variability and change - its descriptions, causes, implications and interactions among these. The purpose of the journal is to provide a means of exchange among those working in different disciplines on problems related to climatic variations. This means that authors have an opportunity to communicate the essence of their studies to people in other climate-related disciplines and to interested non-disciplinarians, as well as to report on research in which the originality is in the combinations of (not necessarily original) work from several disciplines. The journal also includes vigorous editorial and book review sections.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/earth+sciences+and+geography/atmospheric+sciences/journal/10584 Impact factor 3.385 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA