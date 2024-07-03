How is concern about climate change taking a toll on young people?
A scientist from UNSW explains how the climate crisis is affecting the mental health of young people worldwide.
Climatic Change is dedicated to the totality of the problem of climatic variability and change - its descriptions, causes, implications and interactions among these. The purpose of the journal is to provide a means of exchange among those working in different disciplines on problems related to climatic variations. This means that authors have an opportunity to communicate the essence of their studies to people in other climate-related disciplines and to interested non-disciplinarians, as well as to report on research in which the originality is in the combinations of (not necessarily original) work from several disciplines. The journal also includes vigorous editorial and book review sections.
A scientist from UNSW explains how the climate crisis is affecting the mental health of young people worldwide.
Environment
Jul 3, 2024
0
4
New research led by the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy reveals a crucial disparity in how climate change is reported across different types of news outlets and locations.
Political science
Jun 17, 2024
0
6
Oregon State University researchers found that U.S. adults are fairly confident in linking wildfires and heat to climate change, but less confident when it comes to other extreme weather events like hurricanes, flooding or ...
Environment
Jun 13, 2024
0
9
The politicization of climate issues and the unsynchronized efforts of stakeholders are hindering the effectiveness of climate adaptation governance in the U.S. According to a new study published by Princeton researchers, ...
Environment
Jun 10, 2024
0
0
Legislators love bundling things together. It lets them accomplish more with less hassle and attempt to make legislation more appealing to a broader group. But a new study in the journal Climatic Change suggests that this ...
Social Sciences
Mar 27, 2024
0
22
The livestock industry's impact on climate change has long been a subject of concern, as detailed in the 2006 United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization's 390-page report "Livestock's Long Shadow." The report provided ...
Environment
Feb 29, 2024
0
3
A major research program led by the University of East Anglia (UEA) has quantified how climate change risks to human and natural systems increase at a national scale as the level of global warming increases.
Environment
Feb 28, 2024
0
35
In 2011, Max Boykoff attended the 2011 Heartland Institute's Sixth International Conference on Climate Change in Washington, D.C., to better understand how the prominent conservative think tank was influencing the climate ...
Political science
Feb 23, 2024
0
8
Climate change can be demoralizing. For years, scientists have been carefully documenting how the Earth is warming ever faster. One inglorious climate record follows another; 2023 was by far the warmest year since measurements ...
Environment
Jan 4, 2024
43
53
New research published in the journal Climatic Change finds that media coverage can have long-lasting impacts on public opinion when it comes to technological solutions to deal with climate change, such as reflecting sunlight ...
Environment
Sep 14, 2023
0
14