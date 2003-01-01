Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes will include high-quality applied clinical, epidemiological, and health care policy papers related to cardiovascular diseases. The mission of the journal—like outcomes research itself—is to improve clinical care and health care delivery. The audience for this journal includes researchers, clinicians, policymakers, administrators, health plan executives and government agency professionals. The journal's purpose is to be a catalyst for outstanding science, to disseminate science and information that will enhance cardiovascular health and health care, to strengthen and expand the community of people committed to improving clinical care and population health, to inspire people to engage in scholarly activities of consequence

