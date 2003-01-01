Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging will focus on new translational and clinical research on noninvasive imaging technologies, including echocardiography, radionuclide imagine, PET/CT, cardiovascular CT and MRI, molecular imaging, and anatomic and functional vascular imaging. Timely review articles will include updates on current applications of cardiovascular imaging, new imaging technologies and their clinical roles, issues in imaging research, and translational aspects of molecularly targeted imaging research. Regular features will include series on advances and controversies in cardiovascular imaging, case reports, editorials, and letters to the editor.

Publisher American Heart Association Website http://circimaging.ahajournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA