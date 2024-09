Chemical Communications, known as ChemComm, is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). It contains communications (short descriptions of new work requiring rapid publication) of significant work from across the chemical sciences. It also includes feature articles. From January 2012, ChemComm publishes 100 issues per year.

Website http://pubs.rsc.org/en/journals/journalissues/cc Impact factor 6.378 (2014)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA