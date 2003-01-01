Cephalagia, subtitled An International Journal of Headache, is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by SAGE Publications on behalf of the International Headache Society. The journal was established in 1981 and is currently published 16 times per year. It was previously published by Blackwell Publishing. The journal s editor-in-chief is David W. Dodick (Mayo Clinic College of Medicine). Cephalalgia provides an international forum for original research, review articles and discussion on topics such as pathophysiology, pharmacology and epidemiology. The journal contains papers on all aspects of headache as well as reviews, letters and clinical correspondence on both clinical and basic research. Cephalalgia also provides news on events within the headache community. Cephalagia is abstracted and indexed in Scopus and the Science Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 4.265, ranking it 28th out of 185 journals in the category "Clinical Neurology" and 57th out of 237 in the category "Neurosciences".

Publisher SAGE Publications History 1981-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201982 Impact factor 4.265 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA