Published on behalf of the International Headache Society,Cephalalgia provides an international forum for original research papers, review articles and short communications on topics such as: diagnosis and management of primary and secondary headaches and related syndromes, pathophysiology , pharmacology, epidemiology, imaging, genetics, medico-legal aspects, migraine and pharmacoeconomics. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)
- Publisher
- SAGE
- Website
- http://cep.sagepub.com/
- Impact factor
- 3.430 (2011)