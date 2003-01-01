Published on behalf of the International Headache Society,Cephalalgia provides an international forum for original research papers, review articles and short communications on topics such as: diagnosis and management of primary and secondary headaches and related syndromes, pathophysiology , pharmacology, epidemiology, imaging, genetics, medico-legal aspects, migraine and pharmacoeconomics. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)

Publisher SAGE Website http://cep.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 3.430 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA