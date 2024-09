Cell Cycle is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering cell biology. The editor-in-chief is Mikhail V. Blagosklonny (Roswell Park Cancer Institute). Cell Cycle is abstracted and indexed in Medline/PubMed and the Science Citation Index Expanded.

Publisher Landes Bioscience History 2002-present Website http://www.landesbioscience.com/journals/cc Impact factor 4.999 (2010)

