CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians is a peer-reviewed medical journal published for the American Cancer Society by Wiley-Blackwell. The journal covers all aspects of cancer diagnosis, therapy, and prevention It is published six times per year. In 2010 the journal published 18 articles which received 9801 citations. Journal website

