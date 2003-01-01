CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians is a peer-reviewed medical journal published for the American Cancer Society by Wiley-Blackwell. The journal covers all aspects of cancer diagnosis, therapy, and prevention It is published six times per year. In 2010 the journal published 18 articles which received 9801 citations. Journal website

Publisher
Wiley-Blackwell
Country
United States
History
1948–present
Website
http://www3.interscience.wiley.com/journal/28741/home
Impact factor
Cancer : 5.238; Cancer Cytopathology : 2.471 (2008)

