Cancer Prevention Research, launched in December 2007, focuses on building a translational bridge between the basic and clinical sciences in the field of cancer prevention. The journal publishes articles falling into four primary research categories: oncogenesis, intervention, risk assessment, and early detection. This important journal is the first in the world dedicated exclusively to cancer prevention, from preclinical research to clinical trials.

Publisher American Association for Cancer Research Website http://cancerpreventionresearch.aacrjournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA