Cancer Prevention Research, launched in December 2007, focuses on building a translational bridge between the basic and clinical sciences in the field of cancer prevention. The journal publishes articles falling into four primary research categories: oncogenesis, intervention, risk assessment, and early detection. This important journal is the first in the world dedicated exclusively to cancer prevention, from preclinical research to clinical trials.
- Publisher
- American Association for Cancer Research
- Website
- http://cancerpreventionresearch.aacrjournals.org/