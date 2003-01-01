Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention publishes original, peer-reviewed research on cancer causation, mechanisms of carcinogenesis, prevention, and survivorship. Topics include descriptive, analytical, biochemical, and molecular epidemiology; the use of biomarkers to study the neoplastic and preneoplastic processes in humans; chemoprevention and other types of prevention trials; and the role of behavioral factors in cancer etiology and prevention. All submissions undergo peer review.

Publisher American Association for Cancer Research Website http://cebp.aacrjournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA