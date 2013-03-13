The Canadian Journal of Plant Science is an international peer-reviewed journal edited by the Canadian Society of Agronomy, the Canadian Society for Horticultural Science and the Canadian Weed Science Society. The journal reports original peer-reviewed research on aspects of plant science relevant to continental climate agriculture. Subject areas cover aspects of plant production and management including: agronomy (grain, forage, industrial, and alternative crops), horticulture (fruit, vegetable, ornamental, greenhouse, and alternative crops), and pest management (entomology, plant pathology, and weed science).

Publisher Agricultural Institute of Canada Website http://pubs.aic.ca/journal/cjps

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA