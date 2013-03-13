The Canadian Journal of Plant Science is an international peer-reviewed journal edited by the Canadian Society of Agronomy, the Canadian Society for Horticultural Science and the Canadian Weed Science Society.
The journal reports original peer-reviewed research on aspects of plant science relevant to continental climate agriculture. Subject areas cover aspects of plant production and management including: agronomy (grain, forage, industrial, and alternative crops), horticulture (fruit, vegetable, ornamental, greenhouse, and alternative crops), and pest management (entomology, plant pathology, and weed science).
- Publisher
- Agricultural Institute of Canada
- Website
- http://pubs.aic.ca/journal/cjps
