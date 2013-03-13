The Canadian Journal of Plant Science is an international peer-reviewed journal edited by the Canadian Society of Agronomy, the Canadian Society for Horticultural Science and the Canadian Weed Science Society. The journal reports original peer-reviewed research on aspects of plant science relevant to continental climate agriculture. Subject areas cover aspects of plant production and management including: agronomy (grain, forage, industrial, and alternative crops), horticulture (fruit, vegetable, ornamental, greenhouse, and alternative crops), and pest management (entomology, plant pathology, and weed science).

Publisher
Agricultural Institute of Canada
Website
http://pubs.aic.ca/journal/cjps

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Canadian Journal of Plant Science

Invasive weeds could shed light on climate-coping

(Phys.org) —In the race to adapt to climate change, weeds may be the winners. Understanding their well-honed coping mechanisms could inform strategies for ecological management, says a Cornell crop and soil researcher.

Ecology

Mar 13, 2013

