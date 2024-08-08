Published since 1963, this monthly journal reports current research in climate and environmental geoscience; geoarchaeology and forensic geoscience; geochronology and geochemistry; geophysics; GIS and geomatics; hydrology; mineralogy and petrology; mining and engineering geology; ore deposits and economic geology; paleontology, petroleum geology and basin analysis; physical geography and Quaternary geoscience; planetary geoscience; sedimentology and stratigraphy; soil sciences; and structural geology and tectonics. It also publishes special issues that focus on information and studies about a particular segment of earth sciences.

Publisher
Canadian Science Publishing
Website
http://www.nrcresearchpress.com/journal/cjes
Impact factor
1.119 (2011)

Dinosaur embryo find helps crack baby tyrannosaur mystery

They are among the largest predators ever to walk the Earth, but experts have discovered that some baby tyrannosaurs were only the size of a Border Collie dog when they took their first steps.

Jan 25, 2021

Dino hips discovery unravels species riddle

New research from University of Alberta paleontologists shows one of North America's most broadly identified dinosaur species, Troodon formosus, is no longer a valid classification, naming two others in its stead. The discovery ...

Aug 8, 2017

Scientists name new species of dinosaur after Canadian icon

Scientists from the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and the Philip J Currie Dinosaur Museum have identified and named a new species of dinosaur in honour of renowned Canadian palaeontologist Dr. Philip J. Currie. Albertavenator ...

Jul 17, 2017

