The Cambridge Archaeological Journal is a leading international journal for social archaeology. It publishes articles on the archaeology of every region, from the northern latitudes through the global South and even Antarctica, and on every period from the earliest stages of human evolution and cognition through to the archaeology of contemporary cities. CAJ also publishes articles on archaeological theory and empirical discoveries whose significance transcends a specific region.

A 15th century French painting depicts an ancient stone tool

More than 500,000 years ago, our human ancestors used large, stone tools known as "Acheulean handaxes," to cut meat and wood, and dig for tubers. Often made from flint, these prehistoric oval and pear-shaped tools are flaked ...

Archaeology

Oct 18, 2023

