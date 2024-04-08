The Cambridge Archaeological Journal is a leading international journal for social archaeology. It publishes articles on the archaeology of every region, from the northern latitudes through the global South and even Antarctica, and on every period from the earliest stages of human evolution and cognition through to the archaeology of contemporary cities. CAJ also publishes articles on archaeological theory and empirical discoveries whose significance transcends a specific region.

Publisher Cambridge University Press Website https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/cambridge-archaeological-journal

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA