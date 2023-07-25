The Bulletin of Marine Science is dedicated to the dissemination of research dealing with the waters of the world’s oceans. All aspects of marine science are treated by the Bulletin of Marine Science, including papers in marine biology, biological oceanography, fisheries, marine policy, applied marine physics, marine geology and geophysics, marine and atmospheric chemistry, meteorology, and physical oceanography. In most regular issues the Bulletin features separate sections on new taxa and coral reefs.

