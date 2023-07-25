The Bulletin of Marine Science is dedicated to the dissemination of research dealing with the waters of the world’s oceans. All aspects of marine science are treated by the Bulletin of Marine Science, including papers in marine biology, biological oceanography, fisheries, marine policy, applied marine physics, marine geology and geophysics, marine and atmospheric chemistry, meteorology, and physical oceanography. In most regular issues the Bulletin features separate sections on new taxa and coral reefs.

Website
http://www.rsmas.miami.edu/bms/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Bulletin of Marine Science

Scientists discover new isopod species in the Florida Keys

An international team of scientists from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science and the Water Research Group from the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at the North-West ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 25, 2023

0

600

Examining asphalt volcanoes' natural communities

Santa Barbara Channel's natural oil seeps are a beach-goer's bane, flecking the shores with blobs of tar. But the leaking petroleum also creates fascinating geologic and biologic features. About 10 miles off the coast of ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 13, 2023

0

39

New deep-water coral discovered

Pax, Latin for 'peace' made its way into the scientific name of a new coral discovered off Pacific Panama and described in the journal Bulletin of Marine Science. According to researchers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research ...

Ecology

Oct 22, 2019

0

6

The deeper these octopuses live, the wartier their skin

Deep beneath the ocean's surface, surprisingly cute warty pink octopuses creep along the seafloor. But not all these octopuses look alike. While we humans love a good "Is your skin oily, dry, or combination?" quiz, members ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 8, 2019

1

181

New soft coral species discovered in Panama

A study in the journal Bulletin of Marine Science describes a new, blood-red species of octocoral found in Panama. The species in the genus Thesea was discovered in the threatened low-light reef environment on Hannibal Bank, ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 14, 2018

0

116

Marine vessel tracking system also a lifesaver for wildlife

A new paper from WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society), in partnership with researchers and practitioners from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, Space Quest, Google, and SkyTruth, reviews the ...

Ecology

Feb 11, 2016

0

42

Laboratory-bred corals reproduce in the wild

Researchers of SECORE International (USA, Germany), the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands) and the Carmabi Marine Research Station (Curaçao) have for the first time successfully raised laboratory-bred colonies of a threatened ...

Environment

Jan 29, 2016

0

64

page 1 from 2