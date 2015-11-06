Bulletin of Earthquake Engineering - the Official Publication of the European Association for Earthquake Engineering is devoted to original and interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed papers on theoretical and applied research related to the broad spectrum of earthquake engineering with similar emphasis on all topics. Earthquake risk mitigation requires close interaction between different scientific and operational disciplines encouraging and motivating joint research and implementation aiming to advance the state-of-the-art and state-of-the-practice.

Publisher Springer Science+Business Media Website http://www.springer.com/earth+sciences+and+geography/environmental+science+%26+engineering/journal/10518 Impact factor 1.701 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA