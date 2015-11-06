Bulletin of Earthquake Engineering - the Official Publication of the European Association for Earthquake Engineering is devoted to original and interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed papers on theoretical and applied research related to the broad spectrum of earthquake engineering with similar emphasis on all topics. Earthquake risk mitigation requires close interaction between different scientific and operational disciplines encouraging and motivating joint research and implementation aiming to advance the state-of-the-art and state-of-the-practice.

Publisher
Springer Science+Business Media
Website
http://www.springer.com/earth+sciences+and+geography/environmental+science+%26+engineering/journal/10518
Impact factor
1.701 (2010)

Thin walls with potentially fatal consequences

Given the choice between safer and cheaper construction, many housing design companies in earthquake-prone developing countries see themselves forced to save on expensive construction materials and opt for the latter. EPFL ...

Nov 6, 2015

