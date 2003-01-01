BJUI aims to provide the very highest standard of research and clinical information for the urological community, promoting awareness of new advances and supporting best practice in urology. BJUI publishes original articles, reviews, comments and educational articles on adult and paediatric urology. Clinical relevance is critical and the journal covers the entire breadth of urology under the following sections: Comments, Reviews, Urological Oncology (all areas of urological oncology as well as recent advances in diagnostic techniques), Robotics and Laparoscopy, Upper Urinary Tract, Functional Urology, Sexual Medicine, Paediatrics, Translational Science, Surgical Education and Step-by-Step.

Publisher Wiley Website http://www.bjuinternational.com/ Impact factor 2.844 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA