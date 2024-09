The BJS (British Journal of Surgery) is a monthly peer reviewed publication targeting general surgeons and the associated sub specialities. At 3.722 it has the highest impact factor of any surgical journal published in the UK. It has been published since 1913 and is currently published by John Wiley & Sons.

Publisher Wiley Website http://www.bjs.co.uk/view/index.html Impact factor 4.444 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA