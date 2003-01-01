The British Journal of Pharmacology is a biweekly peer-reviewed medical journal covering all aspects of experimental pharmacology. It is published for the British Pharmacological Society by Wiley-Blackwell. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2009 impact factor is 5.204 ranking it 19th in the category "Pharmacology & Pharmacy". The journal publishes Research Papers, Review Articles, Commentaries and Correspondence in all fields of pharmacology. It also publishes themed issues, as well as supplements, including the Guide to Receptors and Channels. The current editor in chief is J.C. McGrath. Previous editors in chief include Humphrey Rang, Alan North, Phil Moore, Bill Large, and Tony Birmingham. A sister journal, also published for the British Pharmacological Society by Wiley-Blackwell is the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Website http://www.brjpharmacol.org/ History 1968–present

