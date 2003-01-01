BJA: British Journal of Anaesthesia is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Royal College of Anaesthetists, of which it is the official journal. It was established in 1923 and covers all aspects of anaesthesia. The current editor-in-chief is Charles S. Reilly (University of Sheffield). The journal is abstracted and indexed in: According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 4.224, ranking it third out of 26 journals in the category "Anesthesiology".

Publisher
Oxford University Press
Country
United Kingdom
History
1923–present
Website
http://bja.oxfordjournals.org/
Impact factor
4.224 ()

British Journal of Anaesthesia

