Brain is a neurological journal published by Oxford University Press. It was edited by John Newsom-Davis from 1997 to 2004. Under his editorship it became one of the first scientific journals to go online. Since 2004 the journal is edited by Alastair Compston, Professor and Head of Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Cambridge.

Publisher Oxford University Press Country United Kingdom History 1878–present Website http://brain.oxfordjournals.org/ Impact factor 9.230 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA