Brain Injury is a monthly, peer-reviewed, medical journal published by Informa Healthcare. Furthermore, it is the official journal of the International Brain Injury Association, (IBIA). The chief editors are Jeffrey Kreutzer (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Nathan Zasler (University of Virginia).

Publisher Informa History 1987–present Website http://informahealthcare.com/journal/bij Impact factor 1.533 (2009)

