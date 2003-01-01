An interdisciplinary journal, Brain and Language focuses on the neurobiological mechanisms underlying human language. The journal covers the large variety of modern techniques in cognitive neuroscience, including lesion-based approaches as well as functional and structural brain imaging, electrophysiology, cellular and molecular neurobiology, genetics, and computational modeling. All articles must relate to human language and be relevant to an elaboration of its neurobiological basis. Along with an emphasis on neurobiology, journal articles are expected to take into account relevant data and theoretical perspectives from psychology and linguistics.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/brain-and-language/ Impact factor 3.115 (2011)

