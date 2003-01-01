Brain and Cognition, a Journal of Clinical, Experimental, and Theoretical Research, publishes original research articles, theoretical papers, case histories that address important theoretical issues, and historical articles relevant to all aspects of neuropsychology and cognitive neurosience. Contributions are relevant to all aspects of human neuropsychology other than language or communication. Coverage includes, but is not limited to: memory, cognition, emotion, perception, movement, or praxis, in relationship to brain structure or function. Articles have theoretical import, either formulating new hypothesis, or supporting or refuting new or previously established hypotheses

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/brain-and-cognition/ Impact factor 3.174 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA