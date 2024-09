The Botanical Journal of the Linnean Society publishes original papers on systematic and evolutionary botany and comparative studies of both living and fossil plants. Review papers are also welcomed which integrate fields such as cytology, morphogenesis, palynology and phytochemistry into a taxonomic framework. The Journal will only publish new taxa in exceptional circumstances or as part of larger monographic or phylogenetic revisions.

Publisher Wiley Country UK Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1095-8339

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA