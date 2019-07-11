BONE has an unsurpassed reputation for excellence. The Journal is an interdisciplinary forum for the rapid publication of original, experimental or clinical studies, and review articles dealing with both normal and pathological processes which occur in bone or in other tissues affecting bone metabolism. Well-documented case reports are also featured. Particular attention is placed on the application of experimental studies to clinical practice.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/bone/ Impact factor 4.023 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA